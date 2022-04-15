WATERTOWN — More than 50 farms across the state were approved to begin growing marijuana to be sold legally in the state.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Friday that the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 Adult-use Cannabis Conditional Cultivator Licenses across the state. These are the first adult-use cannabis licenses granted in New York state and they advance the Seeding Opportunity Initiative, according to a news release.
The approved licenses are from a pool of more than 150 applications that have been submitted to the Office of Cannabis Management, following the March 15 opening of the online application portal. OCM will continue to review applications on a rolling basis and will work to get them to the Cannabis Control Board for approval as quickly as possible.
“New York’s farms have been the backbone of our state’s economy since before the American Revolution, and now, New York’s farms will be at the center of the most equitable cannabis industry in the nation,” Gov. Hochul said in a prepared statement. “I’m proud to announce the first adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses in the state, and I’m proud of the work the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board are doing to get adult-use cannabis sales up and running as fast as possible without compromising our mission to uplift communities and individuals most impacted by the past century of cannabis prohibition.”
The Seeding Opportunity Initiative, announced by Gov. Hochul in March, gives so-called equity-entrepreneurs to be the first to make adult-use cannabis sales in New York with products grown by New York farmers, according to the release. Under the initiative, these initial equity-entrepreneur, retail owners must meet two prongs of eligibility to qualify. First, they must have a cannabis-related conviction that occurred prior to the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act on March 31, 2021, or had a parent, guardian, child, spouse or dependent with a pre-MRTA cannabis-related conviction in New York. Second, they must also have experience owning and operating a successful business in the state.
The Cannabis Control Board also directed the OCM to file updated regulations for medical home cultivation for a 45-day public comment period, which would start on May 4, the first opportunity for it to appear in the state register. Only after final regulations are approved by the board will medical home cultivation of cannabis be allowed.
Below is a list of farmers that were approved on Friday.
• Main Street Farms LLC, Cortland
• Enfield Glen Hopyard LLC, Tompkins
• Empire Agricultural Services LLC, Monroe
• The Releaf Market LLC, Chautauqua
• Terrace Corporation of New York, Saratoga
• Lunulata LLC, Dutchess
• Oak Queens LLC, Ulster
• Wheatfield Gardens LLC, Erie
• Passion Field Farm LLC, Dutchess
• Peter Pracilio, Otsego
• Hurd Farm LLC, Ulster
• ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLC, Monroe
• Canadice Farm LLC, Ontario
• Greenleaf Cannabis LLC, Washington
• B30F Enterprises LLC, Oswego
• HappyHealing420 LLC, Oswego
• Colorado’s Brand Distributing LLC, Monroe
• Cornucopia Growers LLC, Schoharie
• Unifi Group LLC, Onondaga
• Michael D. Warholic Jr., Delaware
• Grateful Valley Farm LLC, Steuben
• East End Flower Farm Ltd., Suffolk
• Plant Connection Inc., Suffolk
• JD Pinnacle Holdings LLC, Madison
• Route 27 Hopyard LLC, Suffolk
• Rippin’ Ridge Farm LLC, Madison
• The Hemp Division Inc., Dutchess
• HR Botanicals LLC, Sullivan
• Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLC, Albany
• Timothy G. Hunter, Wayne
• American Weed LLC, Oswego
• Kennedys Herbal Solution, Washington
• Tricolla Gardens LLC, Tioga
• ReliefLeaf LLC, Schoharie
• Slack Hollow Organics LLC, Washington
• Breathing Web Farms LLC, Onondaga
• Fat Nell LLC, Columbia
• Spadafarm LLC, Dutchess
• Aeterna Cannabis LLC, Columbia
• Yager Farms Inc., Erie
• Twin Arch Farm LLC, Orange
• Outcast Acres Farm LLC, Washington
• Chickidoo LLC, Orange
• Honest Pharmco Inc, Wayne
• Hudson River Hemp LLC, Dutchess
• Clear Natural LLC, Dutchess
• Westkill Bend Inc., Schoharie
• Brian F. Conlon, Schenectady
• Weathertop Farm LLC, Schoharie
• Claverack Farm LLC, Columbia
• Hemp Industry Consultants Inc. Sullivan
• Bone Creek Farm LLC, Broome
