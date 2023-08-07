LOWVILLE — The first threshold of finishing has been reached in Lewis County Health System’s $32 million construction project — nine rooms have been completed and will begin taking patients this week.

The rooms, including three negative pressure rooms, all have a private bathroom and features that make the spaces not only more patient- and provider-friendly, but add style and give the rooms a hotel, rather than institutional, feel.

Renovated rooms ready for patients

The first nine rooms in the medical-surgical inpatient wing as part of Lewis County Health System’s $32 million construction project will begin receiving patients this week. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Renovated rooms ready for patients

The nine newly renovated private inpatient rooms at Lewis County Health System have their own en-suite bathrooms with walk-in or roll-in showers, built-in safety benches that fold down for convenience, lower controls that can be reached by anyone sitting and no-touch faucets and toilets. The rooms are expected to receive their first patients this week. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
Renovated rooms ready for patients

The booms that will hold and electrify the powerful lights needed for surgery have been mounted on the ceilings of the three operating rooms and one procedure room in Lewis County Health System’s new surgical pavilion. Julie Abbass/Watertown Daily Times
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.