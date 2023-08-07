LOWVILLE — The first threshold of finishing has been reached in Lewis County Health System’s $32 million construction project — nine rooms have been completed and will begin taking patients this week.
The rooms, including three negative pressure rooms, all have a private bathroom and features that make the spaces not only more patient- and provider-friendly, but add style and give the rooms a hotel, rather than institutional, feel.
Some of those features include dimmable lights; a built-in night light near the floor; roll-in showers in the private bathrooms with built-in, fold-down safety benches attached to the walls; lower shower controls that can be reached from the bench; hands-free faucets and toilets; and wide barn-style sliding doors with a modern twist on bathrooms with glide technology that requires only a gentle push to open or close.
Hospital CEO Gerald R. Cayer said the colors were selected “to have it not be overwhelming, but light, welcoming and healing” in the rooms. Muted blues and greens flow with neutral cremes and beiges to accentuate the textures of wall cladding and two tones of wood cabinetry.
Although some room furniture has not yet arrived, bed-side tables and chairs from storage will be used until the supply chain meets up with the order placed many months ago.
The CEO said each room can easily be changed into a double room if there is ever a surge of need for inpatient services as happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The second side of the hallway has already been brought down to the studs and reframed in the new configuration. Dry wall is expected to be hung this week.
If all goes to plan, nine more rooms will be completed and ready for patients in October, while the new Critical Care Unit and the final inpatient rooms are targeted for a February completion.
A tremendous amount of progress can be seen both inside the surgical pavilion and around the grounds where the earth-moving is complete, retaining walls along with other features are in place and the overall plan for that side of the campus is starting to take shape.
Cayer spoke enthusiastically as he pointed out some of the project’s aspects that have been added and will make the campus more efficient.
A stormwater pond that looks like a new landscaping feature next to the emergency room parking lot at the corner of the building has been added, as will high-speed car charging stations through grant funding.
“There’s a lot of square footage here (in the campus’ expansion into the hillside) and this will absorb the extra water runoff. It comes into this pond … and it will dissipate slowly,” Cayer said of the drainage adaptation. “I envision park benches here. It will be a good place for people to come out.”
It is easy to see how much earth has been moved to carve out the area. The pavilion entrance is almost eye-level with the second-floor roof-top gazebo used by nursing home residents.
Inside the pavilion, the curved front desk in the lobby leads attention to the glass walls of the waiting room, the multi-level ceilings and the large, square, cut out section of the wall destined to house a cobalt-blue stained glass “half-moon” window from the original hospital building found during the demolition phase of the project.
It will be backlit and set in a brick surround echoing its original casing in the brick wall.
“This is how we’re purposely trying to link to the legacy of the organization. I think it’s going to be a very pleasing piece,” Cayer said.
In April, the entire pavilion was still at the studs, getting the electrical and plumbing “roughed in” but the drywall is now up and painted throughout the building, from the meeting and training room and administrative areas, to the preoperative waiting area and examination rooms, the post-surgical recovery area and the operating rooms.
Large booms have been mounted on the ceilings of the three operating rooms and one procedure room and the easy-to-clean and sterilize wall covering is in the process of being applied.
Some rooms throughout the pavilion are already identifiable and others are painted and ready for the next level of construction to take form.
Although Cayer had told county legislators in June that it was believed surgery could begin in the new operating rooms in August, early October is now a more realistic expectation.
“Ongoing supply chain challenges and, like many other economic sectors, staffing challenges within the construction field are part of the ‘new norm’ and impact the schedule,” he said.
The project reportedly remains within budget.
