MASSENA — The Wounded Warrior Project will be the beneficiary of a fundraising event on Monday that stretches exercising to the limit.
The Haydenfit/CrossFit RHK second annual MURPH will be held at Hayden Fit, 54 E. Orvis St. in Massena.
Participants will be running a mile, then doing other activities including 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 air squats before finishing with another one-mile run.
“It’s a crazy workout,” Jennifer R. Hayden said.
There’s a scaled-down version for people who aren’t able to do the main routine. Participants can partner with someone or do it alone.
She said about 45 people have signed up to participate.
“It was all pre-registered. We start at a certain time. They register for it, they pay and we donate to the Wounded Warrior Project,” Ms. Hayden, a nutritionist, said.
About 25 people participated last year, and the event was free.
“Everyone just showed up and did it. It was like non-formal,” she said.
This year, donations will go to the Wounded Warrior Project.
She said Hayden Fit does several charity events a year. Among them is a Monster Mash in October, which is by donation, and those donations are then given to a local organization.
“We do at least three to four charity events a year. People contact us on things that support our community. We donate services when people need them. One of our big ones is (Massena Central School) Back the Pack. This year, we actually raised $1,500, and we went to the mall and packed snacks for them. Kids are our future, so it’s really important to give back to our community,” she said.
Hayden Fit offers nutrition coaching, personal training, group fitness, and is a CrossFit affiliate.
“We are the only CrossFit gym in the north country,” Ms. Hayden said.
She operates in a gym that was once 1,700 square feet and has expanded to about 7,000 square feet. Membership has also expanded from 25 members to over 100.
For more information, call 315-842-8552.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.