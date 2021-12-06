Fitzpatrick named vice president, financial consultant

OSWEGO – Craig Fitzpatrick has been named vice president, financial consultant at Pathfinder Bank, according to Ronald G. Tascarella, first vice president and sales manager.
“Craig’s extensive knowledge of investments and his commitment to customer service have been instrumental in growing our investment services revenue since joining our team in 2010,” said Tascarella. “We are proud to acknowledge him with this promotion.”
As vice president, financial consultant, Fitzpatrick will continue to collaborate with customers and assist them with accumulating and protecting assets, as well as developing income strategies. Fitzpatrick will assist Pathfinder Bank in expanding our service in the areas of small business benefits and advisory services.
Prior to joining Pathfinder Bank in 2010, Fitzpatrick was previously employed by HSBC as a branch relationship banker. Fitzpatrick is a graduate of St. John Fisher College and holds a bachelor’s degree of science. He holds the Series 6, Series 7 and Series 63 licenses along with the New York State Life, Accident and Health Insurance license. He lives in Fulton with his wife, Alexandra, and their two children, Quinn and Connor. In his spare time, Fitzpatrick is a board member for the following organizations; Oswego County Opportunities, the Children’s Advocacy Center of Oswego County and the Oswego Health Foundation. He also enjoys spending time with family, golfing and snowmobiling.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York state chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The bank has 11 full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.