MASSENA — Five speakers who took part in a virtual public statement hearing on the North Side Energy Center application were in favor of the solar project moving forward in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena.
The speakers during the half-hour hearing on Tuesday included Patrick Curran, Carmen Serrett, Austin Kuntz, Tom Ortmeyer and Tom lorizzo.
“I am in favor of the solar project proposed for Brasher, Norfolk and Massena,” said Mr. Curran, president and chief executive officer of Seaway Timber Harvesting in Massena. “Any revenue stream from this project would help offset hard times.”
He said the economy had suffered with the loss of two major industrial plants, and the solar project would provide employment opportunities for local residents. Officials have said they anticipate 200-plus full-time jobs will be created during construction, from equipment operators to laborers to truck drivers.
Other speakers shared the same sentiments.
“Construction is very sparing and many of our members depend on this type of work,” said Mr. Serrett, who said he represents hundreds of laborers in the area. “These projects in question are high-paying jobs that allow the worker to live a better life and spend more money in the area, which boost the economy.”
Mr. Serrett said solar farms were an excellent way to promote renewable energy, “and just speaking on behalf of the hundreds of laborers, we support this project. We would like to get this project started as soon as possible as well.”
Mr. Kuntz said he wanted to speak on the benefits of the projects, including a request for a 15-year Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) agreement with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency.
“These towns could desperately use this money for schools, for roads, various things they may need as far as upgrades. But, more important, I’d like to speak on local jobs for helping local people. This project can bring hundreds of construction projects in this area for men and women of all different trades,” Mr. Kuntz said.
“This can also boost the local economy by providing each family with income, a sustainable income set by prevailing wages and also with prevailing rates. These families are going to have access to health care benefits, retirement benefits, things that can not only set them up for short-term success, but also for long-term success. And, as I heard another gentleman previously speak regarding the jobs, this also has a chance to boost the next generation to have a career with this project. It could be very beneficial not just to the community, but to local people and for future generations,” he said.
Mr. Ortmeyer said St. Lawrence County “has a long history of harnessing renewable energy sources, and these have benefited the county greatly over the years.”
“This county would be vastly different today without these renewable energy projects that have been in place for decades or even centuries. And we can be proud of nearly all electric power generation in the county has been renewable sources,” he said.
Mr. Ortmeyer said there was a great need for renewable generation in the state, nation and worldwide.
“This is due to global warming as well as the diminishing supply of fossil fuels. Developing solar and energy projects within the county are both good for the environment and will provide significant economic benefits to county residents. Therefore, I am in favor of this proposed photovoltaic installation,” he said.
Mr. Iorizzo said he represented the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 277.
“We have approxmately 1,700 active members in the local and we would encourage the project to go forward as we embrace solar power,” he said.
He said he wanted to ensure women and minorities were included as part of the labor force that would work on the project.
“Also, I was told this project would fall under project labor agreements for all the trades to take advantage of the project because there’s many different aspects of this project,” Mr. Iorizzo said.
NextEra Energy Resources, through its subsidiary, North Star Energy Center, is proposing to develop, build, own and operate a solar facility that will produce 180 megawatts of power. The project area is 2,200 acres, but the actual solar facility area encompasses 961 acres. It would have a construction period of about 12 to 14 months, starting in late 2022 and into 2023.
The 180-megawatt solar energy center will be located on land leased or purchased from private property owners in the towns of Brasher, Norfolk and Massena. Project components include commercial-scale solar arrays, access roads, buried (and possibly overhead) electric collection lines, a project collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities.
The bulk of the project — 90% — will be located in Brasher.
