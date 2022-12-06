WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero just wants to know how the tax sale certificate process for a commercial building at 235 Main Ave. got so messed up.
The City Council on Monday night decided to put the tax sale certificate up for auction for the former DealMaker Auto Group conference center after what she calls “a flawed process.”
In June, Harris Drive resident Kathleen A. Burgess, who is retired from a local abstract business, ended up with the building after a two-year redemption process.
Local businessman P.J. Simao no longer wanted the property, so he allowed it to go through the back taxes process and lost it, Ms. Burgess told the council.
But the city comptroller’s office made a mistake. She discovered a mortgagee for the property — the Valentine Family Farm LLC — wasn’t notified that the property was going to be transferred to her and the mortgagee should have been informed.
As a result of that error, the comptroller’s office mistakenly granted an extension of 45 days — and then 44 days — to allow time for the mortgagee to be notified. She had potential buyers for the property and now had to wait that time before she could sell it, Ms. Burgess said.
Council members asked her what she thought about what had happened.
“I wanted out. I couldn’t get what I was owed in July,” she said, adding she no longer had interest in the building and didn’t want to be in the middle of such a mess. “I don’t want to get sued.”
Mr. Simao — whose former business 235 Main Ave. DealMaker Dodge LLC was the actual owner of the building — told her to avoid acquiring the building because of its condition, saying that it was contaminated with black mold.
So, with the mishandling of the process, City Comptroller James E. Mills and City Attorney Robert J. Slye agreed to let Ms. Burgess off the hook. Mr. Mills considered her “a very good customer” of the city for her previous sales tax certificate transactions, Mr. Slye told council members Monday night.
He told council members she should be “rewarded” for her past experiences with the city.
Her research revealed that the city charter would allow her to be reimbursed the $37,712.63 for the tax sale certificate. The city paid her back.
Since the mistake, the city has paid an additional $7,328.55 in city and school taxes as the tax sale certificate holder. The building is assessed at $367,800.
But Councilwoman Ruggiero still has many questions about what happened. Has this ever happened before? Was Ms. Burgess given preferential treatment? Does the city have a written policy for reimbursing a tax sale certificate? Should the city have one?
She thinks it should “be re-noticed and start from the beginning.”
The matter was first discussed during the Nov. 21 council meeting, which prompted Ms. Burgess to attend Monday night’s meeting.
In an email to council members and city officials on Tuesday, Mr. Simao said the process was “flawed” and questioned the legality of how it was handled.
“Why wouldn’t the Council want (to) start the redemption process from the beginning and do it legally correct?,” he wrote, mentioning several inaccuracies that were stated during Monday night’s council meeting. He called for “a complete investigation of this transaction.”
Mr. Mills was out of town on Monday night and didn’t attend the council meeting to answer Councilwoman Ruggiero’s questions.
And now the sales tax certificate will be auctioned on Jan. 10 with a starting bid of $45,041.18, with the additional $7,000 representing the amount that the city paid in county and school taxes.
