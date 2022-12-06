‘Flawed’ tax sale process questioned

Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — City Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero just wants to know how the tax sale certificate process for a commercial building at 235 Main Ave. got so messed up.

The City Council on Monday night decided to put the tax sale certificate up for auction for the former DealMaker Auto Group conference center after what she calls “a flawed process.”

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.