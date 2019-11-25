WATERTOWN — A flute maker, musician and merchant native to Ecuador opened a clothing, decor and instrument store in the Salmon Run Mall.
Tapestries, dresses and bags of varying colors and patterns hang from the walls of Inti’s Path, which Ernesto Sinchico, Syracuse, opened two weeks ago in the former Dressbarn storefront.
The store also is adorned by racks of ponchos, sweaters and hats and tables covered with small whirling drums and maracas. The wood and bamboo flutes Mr. Sinchico crafts sit behind the counter in the back of his store.
Inti means sun in Quechua, a native language in South America, so the name of his store means the sun’s path, he said. When exploring opportunities to open a store in Destiny USA, Mr. Sinchico, who moved to New York state in 1989, said representatives of the owner, Pyramid Manage Group, directed him to available space in the Watertown mall, which the company also owns.
“I appreciate the people here. I appreciate the manager here. They gave a chance to me to rent the store,” Mr. Sinchico said. “I feel okay with the opportunity.”
About 60 percent of all products in Inti’s Path are handmade, Mr. Sinchico said, including goods crafted by him and family members in Ecuador. About 70 percent of store merchandise is from South America.
The shop owner’s passion for music, and his love of nature and the human experience, flow into Mr. Sinchico’s flute making. He said he crafts quena flutes, straight bamboo flutes and zampona pan flutes.
Mr. Sinchico’s uncle, Robert Arias, makes the lamb wool blankets the store sells, while one of his cousins makes the ponchos.
“It’s like working together,” Mr. Sinchico said.
The mall also welcomed another tenant last week. Spa 505, which opened at the mall entrance near the former Sears space, offers neck, shoulder, back, acupressure, deep tissue and other massages.
Another business, Perfection Nail Spa III, will join the mall’s portfolio of tenants next year. It will occupy the former Payless ShoeSource storefront and host a grand opening in March 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.