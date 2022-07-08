WATERTOWN — Battle lines are already being drawn for what the city should do about the Flynn pool — much like the debate over Thompson Park two years ago.
The City Council will be talking Monday night about cost projections for either replacing the William J. Flynn Municipal Pool at North Elementary School or making extensive repairs.
C&S Companies, the Syracuse engineering firm that the city retained to do a study, came back with cost estimates for two options.
It would cost $2.913 million for extensive repairs to the pool or $4.13 million to replace it. The pool repairs would last an estimated 10 years.
Under either option, major repairs also would be completed on the deteriorating bathhouse.
Council members could also do nothing and decommission the pool that has been closed for the past two summers.
On Monday night, council will be asked to give direction to city staff on what they want to do, city engineer Michael Delaney said Friday.
Council members Lisa A. Ruggiero, Cliff G. Olney III and Patrick J. Hickey have already indicated the city should move forward.
“We will build it,” Councilwoman Lisa A. Ruggiero said.
Needing three votes to approve it, they campaigned on the Flynn project last year.
Councilwoman Ruggiero insisted that the three council members will find a way to pay for the project — through federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, using the city’s fund balance or some other way, she said.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith and Councilwoman Sarah V. Compo Pierce oppose spending that much money on a pool that would be used for about 12 weeks a year, they said.
During a debate two years ago, both of them were against replacing the Thompson Park pool.
“It’s crazy for an expense to have three pools for, at best, 12 weeks,” he said.
Councilwoman Compo Pierce wasn’t surprised by the estimates, pointing out the $3.1 million cost to rebuild the Thompson Park pool and that construction costs have increased since then.
She thinks that the city should make “smart investments” on different kinds of projects that more people would enjoy.
But Councilman Olney doesn’t trust the cost estimates that C&S Companies provided.
He insisted that the estimates are politically motivated by Mayor Smith so the mayor can use them in next year’s election.
He wants to go inside the bathhouse so that he can see for himself what kind of repairs are needed.
While he agrees the bathhouse’s roof needs to be replaced, he questioned the need for raising the roof 2 feet to hide mechanical infrastructure and piping that are exposed now to the public.
Councilman Hickey has some other concerns. He would like to have a breakdown of the costs for the bathhouse and the pool.
He also thinks council members can eliminate some of the dozens of items listed for the bathhouse in the five-page report. Maybe not all of that work is needed, he said.
However, Mr. Delaney pointed out that some of that bathhouse work must be completed to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Councilman Hickey also was disappointed that plans don’t include an accessible zero-grade entrance but call for installing a wheelchair lift instead.
“That’s from the 1950s,” he said, adding the new pool would be used by Fort Drum veterans and others with disabilities.
Council members received the 48-page report from C&S Companies on Thursday.
While the Syracuse engineering firm was paid $13,800 to put together the report, a Blasdell-based firm, Trophy Point Construction Services and Consulting, came up with the cost estimates for the two options.
The three council members intend to ask a lot of questions at Monday night’s work session.
If the project moves forward, city staff would then work with C&S Companies to put together construction documents to go out to bid.
“It’s going to get done,” Councilman Olney said.
It would not be until next year that construction could start. And the new pool would not be ready for use until the 2024 summer pool season, Mr. Delaney said.
The Alteri pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and the Thompson Park pool are open this year.
