LERAY — LeRoy Burnham says he’s gone through a lot to get his store opened in the former Barbalich’s Market since he bought the property five years ago.
Most recently, a bout of COVID-19 that sent him to the Albany Medical Center to treat a blood clot in his arm was the latest setback.
But Mr. Burnham got some good news Tuesday. The Jefferson County Planning Board unanimously agreed to pass on the store’s site plans to the Town of LeRay Planning Board with minimum comments.
“I think they’re trying to help me out now,” he said.
The former IGA grocery store was closed for many years when he purchased the property, so the town required him to get a use variance because it is in a residential zone. He had to get through a series of legal issues with the town.
In 2019, a barbecue restaurant also was forced to close and relocate what another businessman was operating in another part of the building because the property lacked proper zoning, he said.
Mr. Burnham said he wants to transform the almost 7,000-square-foot vacant building, at 27117/119 Route 3, into a new convenience store and gas station. Mr. Roach also plans to operate Smokin Drum barbecue as a separate business in the building.
The convenience store would “specialize in niche items,” including aged cheese, specialty bologna, beef sticks, subs, and such maple products as maple syrup, doughnuts and popcorn. The store will be called the Maple Market.
He intends to make some cosmetic changes to the store’s interior and complete major changes to the exterior.
Mr. Burnham thinks that the store will be popular with customers with the number of vehicles that “pass by it every minute.”
But he first must get those site plans passed by the town planning board. He’s also working with the state Department of Environmental Conservation on the gas tanks.
The county planning board recommended some minor changes to his landscaping plans and for Mr. Burnham to get approvals from the state Department of Transportation for an entrance into the property.
After seeing the plans Tuesday, Andy Nevin, senior planner with the county, doesn’t foresee any issues with the town planning board approving the site plans next week.
Mr. Burnham has experience in the food market industry while working at P&C and Big M several years ago.
“I always had a dream about opening a market there,” he said. “I’m just not giving up opening it up.”
Mr. Burnham is still recuperating from COVID and his other health issues, after just returning from the Albany hospital a few days ago. He remains quarantined.
Mr. Burnham acquired the property at auction in 2014, but closed on the sale in 2015.
The town planning board meets on March 4 for a workshop at 6 p.m. and its meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Planning Board Chairwoman Deborah Biondolillo could not be reached for comment.
