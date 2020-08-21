WATERTOWN — You can now get a table when you eat at the food court at the Salmon Run Mall.
As of Thursday, the state is allowing malls to open up seating in food courts at a 50 percent capacity.
According to Jefferson County Chairman Scot Gray, the mall must obey state rules for indoor seating at food courts in malls during the COVID-19 emergency, which includes separation of tables to meet the 6-feet social distancing regulations.
“As with everything else, the whole process of opening the mall has been in phases, as per the state guidelines, to make sure we open safely for our employees, staff and customers,” mall marketing manager Karla Woods said.
