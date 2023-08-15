CAPE VINCENT — At 8:15 Tuesday morning, Horne’s Ferry made its first run of the season, from Cape Vincent to the Port of Alexandria, on Wolfe Island in Canada.

A line of cars and small group of onlookers awaited its arrival by the ferry ramp on Club Street. A low rumble from the vessel’s engine alerted them that it was nearing the dock. It’s the St. Lawrence River’s only international ferry, and so far this season, it’s not been running.

People watch vehicles getting off Horne’s Ferry, from Club Street in Cape Vincent. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times

George Horne, Canadian owner and operator of Horne’s Ferry, and Lorianne Obrion, who lives down the street from the ferry terminal at Point Alexandria. Obrion had been “waiting all summer” to ride along with Capt. Horne and was excited to be there for the first trip of the season Tuesday morning. Zachary Canaperi/Watertown Daily Times
