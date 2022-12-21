WATERTOWN — As she went about her Christmas shopping, Mary Ellen Carroll had something on her to-do list, which was realized Monday at Paddock Art & Antiques.
“Because of all the improvements that they made here with Jake Johnson, it catches my eye every time I drive by, so I thought I’d stop in,” Mrs. Carroll said of the 180-year-old Paddock Arcade, which developer Mr. Johnson purchased this past spring along with three other downtown buildings. The “Grand Reopening of the Paddock Arcade” was hosted Nov. 26 with notable renovations highlighted.
“I haven’t really been in here in quite a while,” Mrs. Carroll, of Brett Street, Watertown, said. “I thought, ‘I’ve got to go down and support some of the downtown people.’”
For last-minute Christmas gift shoppers, downtown Watertown offers a wide selection of shops, from shoes to jewelry, and many refreshing things in between. So, park the car, toss on a toque, lace up the boots and take a sidewalk stroll.
At Paddock Art & Antiques, Mrs. Carroll purchased three things. One, an old copy of the book “Heidi” by Johanna Spyri was for herself.
For gifts, she purchased a bud vase made out of Vaseline glass, also known as uranium glass, and a decorative tea cup.
After checking out, Mrs. Carroll said she has been impressed with recent improvements downtown.
“There really is a lot to do down here,” she said. “But the Arcade is, to me, the place to go. The Arcade is just beautiful.”
Paddock Art & Antiques is co-owned by Lee and Cathie Ellsworth and Lynn Chavoustie. Mr. Ellsworth said that antiques make great gifts.
“It’s the small things you don’t normally buy for somebody,” he said. “A person doesn’t put it on their list, but a person like that customer (Mrs. Carroll) looks at it and says, ‘Oh — I know who I can give that to.’ And the other side of it is if you’re a collector of anything, and they know you as a collector.”
At the base of the stairs to the second floor of the Paddock Arcade, a sign invites visitors to check out Kaleighdoscope. There, store partner David M. Ackley explained the shop opened three weeks ago when the Paddock Arcade hosted its grand reopening.
Kaleighdoscope is a store featuring many items that are holistic in nature, from gems, minerals, crystals, jewelry, oracle cards and hand-poured soaps.
One shelf contains round, polished healing stones. It’s believed that various crystals have different energetic properties.
“Krista knows what every stone in here does and what it’s for,” Mr. Ackley said. He then got Ms. Jones on his phone so a reporter could ask about store details.
Ms. Jones said she became interested in holistic stones in 2016 following the death of her father, Gene Hartman.
“He worked construction in the Adirondacks in the 1970s,” she said, and when her family was going through his items following his death, an intriguing discovery was made.
“I found a little vial with some pyrite, mica and other stones in it,” Ms. Jones said. She then looked up their benefits.
“It was super cool, so I started really getting into it,” she said.
For four years, she operated the business out of her home and attended various fairs and festivals in the area.
Mr. Ackley creates the woodworking and custom laser engraving items at the shop while another artisan brings in homemade soaps.
“I’m thrilled with the Paddock Arcade,” Ms. Jones said. “We’re waiting to get some more retail on the second floor. The location is great, and what Jake has done with the building itself is fantastic. I can’t say enough about his guys.”
Kaleighdoscope is approximately 250 square feet.
“I looked at the space and decided it was the space I wanted,” Ms. Jones said. “Nineteen days later, it was completely done for me with heat, new windows, a paint job, new lights, new sub-floor and new floor. They just knocked it out.”
Inspired gifts
Mr. Johnson is also owner of the building occupied by Fibonacci Art Gallery, 100 Court St., which moved into the space in July of 2020.
“He’s been good to us,” said Fibonacci partner and artist Gregory J. Lago. “This was a pretty beat up space. He’s been very supportive.”
The gallery is a cooperative venture of nine artists who display and sell their creations at the site. Skills of artists range from weaving to architectural map drawings.
“The gallery has never looked as good as it does now,” Mr. Lago said. “We’ve got great members.”
Mr. Lago said the gallery is fortunate to have several teachers among its partners.
“Part of marketing art is you’ve got to be able to get people enthusiastic about it. That’s what the teachers can do. They influence a lot of people.”
Mr. Lago, who carves, paints, pounds, sculpts, cuts and engraves his creations, said downtown has received new life with the BCA Architects & Engineers move to the historic Woolworth Building, located across the street from the gallery, and the Watertown Family YMCA’s $27.5 million downtown aquatics center proceeding and scheduled to open late next year.
“We could say we’re the spark that ignited it all,” Mr. Lago said, laughing. “We’re glad to be downtown and to be part of this change.”
He believes the situation is part of a trend.
“People are moving back to cities,” he said. “They’re looking for that walkable, car-free environment.”
At the gallery, much of the art reflects the character of the north country, including portraits of local “characters.”
“Every region has its differences. That’s part of what art is about — to bond that history and heritage, and actually make it marketable,” Mr. Lago said.
He specializes in folk history and character-driven stories.
‘We all kind of drive each other,” Mr. Lago said. “When a new piece comes in, people get ideas. That’s been one of the strongest things for me — working with other artists to help keep the juices flowing.”
Fibonacci Art Gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
a hard life on court street
At 112 Court St., Matthew R. Soluri, owner of Hard Life, explained that the store opened in July, in a spot formerly occupied by City Trends. The store stocks a wide range of items such as winter hats, sports team caps, shoes, boots, jewelry, watches, cell phones and phone accessories. Hard Life can also add minutes to phones.
“I know the person who owns the building,” Mr. Soluri said. “It was an opportunity to get downtown. When I was little, downtown used to be where it’s at.”
But Mr. Soluri has seen a turnaround for the better downtown.
“It’s getting there,” he said. “They’ve definitely done a lot down here and they’re still doing it.”
Mr. Soluri said his business was doing better before the winter weather set in.
“People were out walking around more,” he said. “People who didn’t know about it came in and checked it out. They’ve been back a few times.”
During the summer, Mr. Soluri said he had customers from as far away as Boston and Connecticut.
“They were just in the Square, driving around, noticed the store and came in,” he said.
non-shop stops
Customers can support at least two downtown establishments by purchasing gift items they have in stock.
At the Sci-Tech Center, 154 Stone St., the items at its “Science Store” include play dinosaurs, mineral specimens, puzzles, magnets, optical illusions, flying things, science novelties, gyroscopes and used books.
The center opens at 10 a.m. Saturday and is closed today and Friday, per normal schedule. But during the Christmas school break, Sci-Tech will have special hours and be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday next week.
Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington St., has library-themed tote bags ($15) and mugs ($10) available at the circulation desk. In the rotunda, a “Holiday Book Sale” is available through Jan. 5. The library is closed Monday and Jan. 2.
The owners of two stores, Thrifted, 106 Court St., and Infinite Lives, 40 Public Square, weren’t at the shops when a reporter stopped by twice at the same locations. Thrifted features items ranging from “previously loved modern and vintage clothing” to vinyl records.
Infinite Lives is Watertown’s only independent video game store, carrying retro and modern video games and all the accessories. In March, the store moved from its previous location on outer State Street.
The owner of Solitary Consignment, 34 Public Square, declined comment for this report.
