WATERTOWN — The brick and limestone Newell Street building that for decades housed Derouin’s Plumbing and Heating will be auctioned later this month.
Brzostek’s Real Estate Auction has advertised an auction for the vacant building at 100 Newell St. at 10 a.m. June 29. Bids will begin at $1, according to a sign displayed on the property.
In December 2021, the owners of the 98-year-old plumbing business announced its closure. The building, at Newell and Mill streets, has sat idle ever since.
The property’s listed owner is Derouin’s Holdings LLC.
An open house for the property will be held a week before the auction on June 22.
First starting the business on Factory Street in 1923, the Derouin family bought the Newell Street building in 1963, where the plumbing business operated until it closed.
In 2021, Gary L. Derouin, the company’s secretary and treasurer, told The Watertown Daily Times that he hoped to sell the business and building as a package.
Back then, Mr. Derouin said the decision to close the business was due to his age and wanting to retire and head south to Florida where he would be closer to his daughter.
Some $90,000 in plumbing, heating, sheet metal stock and tools also will be auctioned. Personal property also will be sold.
The 19,888-square-foot building, which sits on an 80-foot by 100-foot parcel, is assessed at $173,600. The brick and limestone building abuts the Black River Canal.
The city assessor’s office was unaware that a private auction company was auctioning the building,
Auction company owner Bernie Brzostek could not be reached for comment.
