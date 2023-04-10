LOWVILLE — Double Play Community Center will finally expand and bring most of its services to one location with the purchase of the former Ridgeview Inn Restaurant and Lounge building on Bardo Road.
The center will combine three of Double Play’s four facilities under one roof and add some playing fields including two whiffle ball “stadiums” — one resembling Yankee Stadium and the other Fenway Park — and another youth field and sand volleyball courts.
The fitness center on Utica Boulevard and the center for youths and seniors on North State Street will move from its current rental locations and into a new home later this year after renovations are completed — a move that Double Play’s originator and executive director Daniel Myers said will save a considerable amount of rent money that can be reinvested in programming.
Mr. Myers said the entire project including the purchase of the 2.5-acre property with the 9.500-square-foot structure, renovations and moving will cost about $1.1 million.
The Pratt-Northam Foundation supplied $100,000 for Double Play’s down payment on the property, according to Pratt board member Brittany Davis, and Mr. Myers confirmed that the Northern New York Community Foundation along with some donors who prefer not to be named will help pay for the renovations.
About $100,000 garnered through various fundraising activities over the years will also be used for the project.
Double Play is in negotiations for the 2.5-acre parcel adjacent to the new center’s property for the whiffle ball and other fields planned for this phase of the project.
Eventually, Mr. Myers would like to buy some adjacent land to build a gymnasium among other projects to eventually bring the entire facility plan that was included in the village’s first two applications for the multimillion-dollar state Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
Mr. Myers has been working toward the expansion for a number of years but there have been challenges with everything from funding to community support.
“It’s hard to sell vision unless they (people in the community) have tangible pieces of it. That’s been the biggest challenge and we’ve had to open up different things to be able to sell that vision,” he said.
The kitchen in the former restaurant has sparked a number of new ideas like cooking and healthy meal programs and the green space makes Mr. Myers think about the possibility of a dog park and walking trails.
But first, opening the new space, ideally by fall, is his first concern.
Double Play will hold onto the property off Lanpher Street in the village purchased for the center for future expansions and will continue to rent the space on Shady Avenue for the batting cages and baseball training center.
Because the new location is not a walkable distance for many of the senior citizens and youths who participate in programs at the current center downtown, Mr. Myers said he is looking into ensuring the availability of public transportation to Bardo Road as well as the possibility of installing sidewalks.
Mr. Myers started Double Play as a nonprofit organization doing programming at the former St. Peter’s school in 2011 before purchasing the Fit for Life fitness center on Utica Boulevard in 2015, where his main operations have been located since. He has been working to expand the facility for a number of years.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.