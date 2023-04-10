LOWVILLE — Double Play Community Center will finally expand and bring most of its services to one location with the purchase of the former Ridgeview Inn Restaurant and Lounge building on Bardo Road.

The center will combine three of Double Play’s four facilities under one roof and add some playing fields including two whiffle ball “stadiums” — one resembling Yankee Stadium and the other Fenway Park — and another youth field and sand volleyball courts.

