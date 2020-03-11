LOWVILLE — The interim executive director of the Lewis County Industrial Development Agency won her bid to remain in the position permanently.
After the final round of interviews with her two competitors gave her the edge, the IDA’s board offered Brittany B. Davis the job Monday evening.
Mrs. Davis was appointed interim director by the board in December after former Executive Director Eric J. Virkler was elected county treasurer.
A field of nine applicants was narrowed down to three finalists, including Mrs. Davis.
Board President Joseph Lawrence said they believe Mrs. Davis was the applicant best suited to help the IDA fully realize its potential in the county.
“It was about her energy and enthusiasm and how it matched with our continuing momentum we’ve got going on here,” Mr. Lawrence said.
For the applicant, the direct approach seemed to gain her the spot.
“One thing I talked about in the interview was ‘the big white elephant in the room,” Mrs. Davis said, “I’m 30 years old with five years of public relations and marketing experience. Of course there are many things I still need to learn and to grow, but if you’re a leader without room to grow then you’re not much of a leader.”
From Mrs. Davis’ perspective, the IDA’s role in the economic development of the community is about two things: leadership and funding.
“If we want to lead in economic development in the county, we need to be team leaders that are out in the communities, speaking to people, finding out what they need,” she said, and connecting those needs with IDA-specific services that often help overcome funding obstacles.
“I am jumping in with both feet on those [IDA-specific services]. That is one of the areas I have room to learn and grow,” said Mrs. Davis, “This job comes with a lot of territory, with a lot of hats to wear.”
With county Senior Planning Director Casandra Buell, Mrs. Davis is about to embark on a “road show” around the county, performing needs assessments and finding out what residents want to see in their communities as part of the economic strategic planning efforts the IDA team began last month.
While she understands the importance of ensuring the economy grows, her approach is less “get the money” and more “enable people to get the money.”
“If you focus on the people, create relationships and collaborate with people, the money will follow. We need to be there encouraging them. We need to be those [public] servant leaders putting people first,” Mrs. Davis said.
Noting volunteers and businesses mobilizing all over the county to revitalize historic buildings and storefronts, building recreation opportunities like the ice rinks, she said harnessing that energy and providing opportunities are the core of her approach to economic development.
While the traditional approach to industrial development has been to construct build-on or move-in ready sites and try, with 200 other communities, to attract a company that will bring a significant number of jobs, she learned at a January conference that IDAs around the nation are, like Lewis County, re-focusing on small business development.
She also learned that Lewis County is ahead of the curve.
Part of her role at the IDA, especially for the past few years, has been to help budding entrepreneurs bring their ideas and businesses to fruition, which she will continue, along with business retention and expansion efforts.
Some of the small businesses that start now could be the big businesses of the next generation, Mrs. Davis said.
Even with that focus, she acknowledged the need to grow manufacturing and agriculture opportunities while employing the area’s greatest resource, nature itself, to increase economic growth to the area.
The strategic plan, expected to be finished by the end of the month, will be the road map bringing all of those aspects together for the team, she said, and she feels privileged to work with IDA Finance Technical Specialist Cheyenne Steria and to “serve as the leader of economic development in the county.”
The appointment will be made official at the board’s next meeting on April 2.
