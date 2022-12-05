MASSENA — What was once an optical shop in downtown Massena now offers eye-catching fashions for men and women.
High Point Massena is located at 48 Main St. It took over the space previously used by Simplicity Clothing, which outgrew the space and moved across the street to 51 Main St.
“Shelyn Peets was here with Simplicity. She opened up for a year, which was great. That was really good timing because we were not really ready to do this,” said Spencer Beckstead, who owns and operates High Point Massena with his father, Bruce.
They’ve been open for three weeks.
“I’ve done business in high school. I took Paul Smith’s classes. I was always interested in that. So, we decided to open a clothing store because Olympia went out of business and we had a good spot that looks like a clothing store retail space,” said Spencer, a 2019 Massena Central High School graduate.
They bought racks from Olympia Sports when it left the St. Lawrence Centre mall and put those to good use in the Main Street space. Shoppers can find athletic wear and a variety of men’s and women’s casual and trendy clothing.
“It’s a specialty store for sure,” Spencer said.
Bruce said he and William Fiacco had been looking for ways to rejuvenate downtown, and that led him to purchase the 48 Main St. site.
“We were kind of working with Billy and said, ‘Let’s see what we can do to help Massena,’” he said.
They thought of several possible uses for the space, and a clothing store came to mind, following in the footsteps of Ms. Peets, owner of Simplicity.
“It’s really easy to get the product, and everybody needs clothing,” Bruce said. “We were going to do sporting equipment, but there’s just a limited market of people that would want that.”
The dilemma, Spencer and Bruce said, is that while foot traffic is good, shoppers aren’t accustomed to shopping downtown for clothing.
“We’ve had a steady flow of foot traffic, which has been helpful,” Spencer said.
“Everybody who comes in says, ‘I like this and I’m coming back.’ But, the sales are nominal. People don’t think shopping downtown,” Bruce said. “I think in the next five years you’ll see a lot more springing up here, especially with Billy (William Fiacco) buying the Newberry’s building. Hopefully we can rebuild the downtown and get it going again.”
There are no big box stores on the horizon, and Bruce said it’s important to support the local businesses.
“All the money that we’re making goes back into our community. We’re buying stuff locally with the money we make,” he said.
Spencer said the store’s hours will vary, depending on downtown traffic. They’ll be posted on the business’s Facebook page at wdt.me/8zp4KU.
