The former Olympia Sports, 7479 Route 11 in Potsdam, pictured Wednesday, may become a cannabis dispensary. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The former Olympia Sports store at 7479 Route 11 may be turned into a cannabis dispensary.

Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill told the town board on Tuesday evening that the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) notified town officials that the site is being eyed for a dispensary under a state social equity program. The first legal cannabis sales licenses in New York are going to people who served state prison time for low-level marijuana offenses, the supervisor said. The state puts up the money to open the dispensary, and the social equity licensee has 10 years to pay it back.

