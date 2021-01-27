HENDERSON HARBOR — Dr. Nak “Doc” K. Shim didn’t want to sell the Association Island KOA Campground.
It was a property he and his family had invested so much time, money and effort into, but it was time to move on, his son said.
Association Island KOA Campground has been owned and operated by the Shim family for nearly 20 years. On Friday, the campground was sold to Sun Communities, Inc., a real estate investment trust in the business of acquiring various properties.
The 65-acre location had been in the Shim family since 1995 when Dr. Shim and his wife Sue bought out Dr. Shim’s fellow physicians, who all purchased the property together, initially planning to build town homes and then shifting to plans for an RV park and marina. The location was eventually turned into an RV park and marina, which opened in 2002 under the Shims, and has been in operation ever since.
The couple’s son, Dr. John H. Shim, took over as chief executive officer in December 2017 after campgrounds and businesses along Lake Ontario flooded due to high lake levels.
The younger Dr. Shim said from his understanding, Sun Communities plans to invest upwards of $20 million into reconstruction and upgrades in the next two or three years.
“If anybody can bring (the island) to where it needs to go...that kind of was part of our decision,” he said. “We had two other buyers slightly competing for it to a degree, but in the end, we said this would be an awesome legacy, that mom and dad started this and they brought it to that level and we can always say we started it.”
Dr. Shim said he and his family are excited to see what Sun does with the location.
“I think they’re a pretty professional organization; we’ve been very pleased with dealing with them and we wish them luck,” Dr. Shim said. “They’re a top-rate organization and, from my understanding, they want to make this into their flagship, which would be awesome.”
The younger Dr. Shim, now-former CEO of Association Island, said his parents will turn 86 this year, and their four children are scattered across the country. The younger Dr. Shim lives in Florida and remotely managed the site the last few years.
He said to continue ownership, the family would need to have a bigger presence in the community. Since that was no longer a possibility, Dr. Shim said he started looking for potential buyers for the location a few years ago.
“My father did not want to sell, but the reality is he’s 85 and he just had brain surgery nine months ago,” Dr. Shim said. “The entity that’s taking over, they have big plans. Who knows if they’ll execute them, but they have big plans for the island.”
The elder Dr. Shim, a retired orthopedic surgeon, bought the property with his wife before he retired. The younger Dr. Shim said that at the time of buying the property, his parents didn’t know what they were going to do with it, but realized it needed to be a seasonal place.
Eventually, the concept of an RV park was one that made sense.
“This is all his idea,” Dr. Shim said of his father. “He had a lot of energy and he loved the place, he loved the location, loved the views. ... He wanted to restore some of the former glory.”
Commenting on a Facebook post announcing the sale of Association Island, Louise Shim said her family is thankful to all customers, employees, contractors and vendors.
“We chose Sun Communities as the buyer because they have great intentions to carry on Doc and Sue Shim’s vision and legacy,” Ms. Shim wrote. “We have no doubt that Association Island customers will be pleased with the upcoming changes as a Sun Communities RV campground and marina.”
Byron N. Songer, along with his wife Martha, worked at Association Island in the summers of 2019 and 2020.
Mr. Songer spent half of his time on the island in the office handling reservations, phone calls and store sales. The other half, he escorted people to their campsites, troubleshot different issues on the campground, picked up trash and kept things in order.
Mr. and Mrs. Songer professionally travel to different campgrounds and work for them over the summer months, usually picking a different one each year. Because they liked Association Island so much, they came back the next year after working there in 2019.
“Well, I didn’t like the mayflies,” Mr. Songer said of the aquatic insects. “But otherwise, it’s just unique, and as my wife says, it kind of grows on you.”
Mr. Songer said he likes that the camping location is on an island and is historic. He also said that while he and his wife prefer working for individual owners, family-owned campgrounds, he thinks the sale of Association Island will improve the campground.
“My hope is that the new organization — they have a variety of campgrounds that they own, but I hope they will invest in it wisely,” Mr. Songer said. “It’s a great community to be in and being on the island between Henderson Bay and Lake Ontario, it’s just a wonderful experience.”
Patricia “Patti” A. Livingston originally grew up in Heuvelton, but moved out of the area in 1979.
Though she’s never been to the Association Island campground, she currently lives in a Sun Communities-owned park in Florida. When she saw worried Association Island campers voicing concern over the sale of the location to Sun, she took to the comments to let people know about her experience in an attempt to put minds at ease.
“It looked to me like people were worried that being sold from an individual to a big organization may be a bad thing,” she said Tuesday. “People here who have been here since this was privately owned say it’s far better now that Sun owns it because they have deep pockets — they are not afraid to spend money on this community to make the improvements.”
There’s a manager who lives on site at Mrs. Livingston’s Florida community that she says is very amenable to requests from guests and permanent residents. If the palm trees are looking a bit weary, she’ll hire landscapers to trim them. With all the little things brought to her attention, Mrs. Livingston said the manager instantly reacts to anything asked of her.
“I just hope everybody will keep an open mind,” she said. “I know it’s always nice when something is privately owned and you have the private touch, but having the money to back them up makes something like this resort community even better.”
