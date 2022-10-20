Towing company avoids legal action on loan

Sara and Jon Snide, then owners of Snide’s Towing, Plowing and Landscaping, stand for a photo in 2021 in Watertown. Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

WATERTOWN — A former local towing company has agreed to reestablish paying on a $40,000 loan to avoid legal action by the Watertown Local Development Corporation.

The local development corporation’s Revolving Loan Committee on Wednesday agreed to allow Snide’s Towing, Plowing and Landscaping to pay just the interest for three months on the $39,942 loan. Donald W. Rutherford, the CEO of the local development corporation, said owner Sara Snide will pay about $140 a month for three months before she must also begin paying on the principal on the loan.

