Fort Drum looking to fill civilian workforce jobs

FORT DRUM — Fort Drum officials are looking to fill various positions in the on-post civilian workforce.
The Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation announced that there are multiple job opportunities for community members looking to join the diverse, professional workforce at Fort Drum.
The Fort Drum FMWR looks to hire positions that range from entry-level to upper management in the child care, recreation and food service divisions.
“We have the ability right now to hire motivated and hard-working civilians to join our team. And, more than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, I think it’s an appropriate time to promote hiring since a lot of people are looking for, or are transitioning to, new job opportunities,” said Sharon Addison, Fort Drum FMWR director.
Robin Moore, Fort Drum Child and Youth Services coordinator, said that job-seekers may find federal service a rewarding experience as she had when she first applied as a CYS program assistant in 1988.
Within CYS, there are openings for program assistants at all of the child development centers, as well as a program operations specialist. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the critical need for on-post child care to sustain the 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum mission.
“Throughout the pandemic, we were still able to provide child care services to our mission-essential soldiers, civilians and family members,” Ms. Moore said.
Philip Kitzko, FMWR business operations officer, said Fort Drum was able to retain all of its employees during the pandemic by offering tele-working and other options. He said that they were fortunate, whereas many restaurant, small business and theater employees outside the gates faced unemployment.
“Instead of laying people off and causing people to lose jobs, we kept them employed. So that’s important when you’re thinking about job security,” he said.
FMWR continued to hire throughout the pandemic, filling 142 positions since last March and avoided layoffs. The organization expects that there will be additional job vacancies in the future, FMWR officials said.
Many of the FMWR openings offer competitive pay and benefit packages, Fort Drum officials said. Some CYS positions provide on-the-job training so employees can earn a child development associate credential. Program assistants also receive a 10% employee discount for child care and first placement of their child in one of the CDCs. Employees also have access to all FMWR facilities, such as the gyms, the bowling center and library.
FMWR job announcements are posted at www.usajobs.gov and applicants can search “Fort Drum” to read job descriptions and requirements.
Additionally, the Fort Drum Employee Readiness Program and Civilian Personnel Advisory Center will host an online community-based seminar from 9 a.m. to noon April 29. Attendees can learn about the federal job application process and the documents required. The seminar also reviews best practices for writing a federal resume.
The Zoom meeting is accessible at http://wdt.me/DrumJobs. To join, use Meeting ID 880 7439 8496, and passcode 995216.
