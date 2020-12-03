PHILADELPHIA — Sgt. 1st Class Josh L. Hagen found his passion when he was a teen making his dad’s 2002 Z206 Corvette look brand new.
That passion led to him going into a car detailing business which quickly became popular with other Fort Drum soldiers in the summer of 2019.
But the Army had other ideas for him.
A few months after starting Grizzly Auto Detailing, he was deployed to Afghanistan, leaving him wondering what he should do with the business.
His wife, Sarah E., stepped in, quitting her job at Neighbors of Watertown to save the day, and the business.
“I told him, ‘I got this. I can do this,’” Mrs. Hagen said.
While he was deployed for 10 months, the business grew under her leadership.
Today, Grizzly — named that because Sgt. Hagen was nicknamed “Bear” when he was a kid — employs 16 full- and part-time workers.
Three mobile car detailing vans are on the road daily going to customers’ homes to clean and restore their vehicles to like-new condition.
Taking several hours to complete, vehicles go through top to bottom cleaning. It includes polishing and waxing on the exterior and vacuuming, removing stains and steam cleaning on the interior.
Inside their home’s garage in Philadelphia, especially trained employees also work on a high-end process called ceramic coating. A chemical polymer solution is applied on a vehicle’s exterior to protect it from external paint damage.
Business has grown during the pandemic. Vehicle owners want to make sure their cars are clean from the novel coronavirus, Sgt. Hagen said. Vehicles are disinfected through a “steam powered” process that rids them of bacteria.
Between 40 and 50 customers — many of them his colleagues at Fort Drum or their families — pay for the company’s services on a daily basis, he said.
“We’re growing and growing and growing bigger every day,” the sergeant said.
He got his start almost 15 years ago before car detailing took off on the national scene. By then, he was already doing car detailing on such high-end cars as Porsches and Mercedes back home in Missouri.
“I just love taking a car and making it look like it just came off the lot,” he said.
But he made an admission.
“My wife is the boss,” he said.
She handles everything from the finances, hiring and firing, payroll and customer service from a second-floor bedroom that’s been converted into an office where their two cats also hang out.
Two years ago, he was transferred to Fort Drum from Fort Eustis in Virginia.
As the business grew, the couple, who have two children, bought and moved into their Cape Cod-style home in June.
But the Army again has other ideas for him.
He’s been reassigned to Fort Eustis and the family will be moving back to Virginia in June.
What will happen to the future of Grizzly?
Assistant Manager Chris Alexander will take over running the business.
It also means the couple will start all over with a new version of Grizzly Auto Detailing back in Virginia.
Sgt. Hagen also hopes for further growth through franchising the company.
