POTSDAM — Foster the Plant, a plant-based vegan cafe in the village, recently purchased its building at 55 Market St. and is looking to rent out some extra space.
Owner Lynzie S. Schulte said that as a village resident, she was looking for a more permanent space during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I talked to the small business development center in Canton, and they told me that my building could be up for sale,” she said.
Mrs. Schulte said she is looking to rent out the spare space, and is “open to any possibilities” vis-a-vis who or what bites at the opportunity. She said that a few people have reached out already.
The purchase of the building means that Foster the Plant plans to stay put in the village for the foreseeable future.
“We rode through the pandemic, and I think it really helped us solidify our local consumers, and I think it really helped quickly move us forward about five years with menu changes and restaurant changes,” she said.
“Although no one likes the pandemic,” she added, “it helped us focus fast.”
Foster the Plant focuses on providing healthy, plant-based food sourced locally. They work with organizations such as North Country Growers and North Star Food Hub to connect with local producers.
Foster the Plant also embodies environmental cognizance. The plastic chairs are derived from post-consumer waste plastic, and the couch is upholstered in up-cycled materials. The takeout containers are reusable, and those who return to refill them receive a 10% discount.
The cafe is currently open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for curbside pickup.
