MASSENA — The town board is considering four airlines for Massena International Airport’s Essential Air Service carrier.
Air Charter Express is proposing 21 weekly round trip flights, 14 to and from Boston Logan International Airport and seven to and from Albany. The average fare is $120, the proposal says.
Boutique Air, which has been providing EAS flights in and out of Massena, is proposing two options. The first is 21 non-stop round trip flights with no destination specified. The second is 21 non-stop round trip flights, 14 to Boston Logan International Airport and seven to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Boutique would use a Pilatus PC-12 propeller airplane. The average fare is $59, according to the proposal.
Southern Airways Express is proposing 21 weekly round trip flights to and from Boston with an average fare of $86, the proposal says.
Contour Air is proposing 12 weekly round trip flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport, with an option to substitute six trips to and from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. Contour would use a 30-seat Embraer ERJ‐135/140/145 jet.
Whichever airline the town picks will pay for office space, a terminal hangar lease, landing fees, car leasing agreement and fixed-base operations for fuel purchasing and bills. The air carrier will need to adhere to the town’s requirements for de-icing, hours and ticket counter/office space.
Town officials say the public can offer input through Nov. 25. To make comments directly to the federal Department of Transportation, go to www.regulations.gov and search docket number DOT-OST-2012-0163. Comments can also be emailed to any member of the town board.
Essential Air Service is a federal program subsidizing flights to and from small airports, like Massena, to larger hubs.
Boutique Air officials say they plan to continue serving Massena International Airport until the end of March, although they have asked the DOT to rebid the Essential Air Service contract before then.
Boutique Air announced in September that it wanted to terminate its EAS contract with the town so it can rebid at a higher rate. Boutique officials at the time said their cost of doing business has increased, and the current subsidy doesn’t cover that.
“Due to the previous contract reflecting costs from 2019, the current subsidy provided by the DOT does not reflect the current economic conditions of today. This was the sole reason for the cancellation of the current contract and to begin the rebidding process for a more economically adequate subsidy rate,” Brian Kondrad, Boutique Air vice president of business operations, said in September. “The airport also agrees that today’s economy is not the same as it was a few years ago. The Massena airport has incurred their own rise in operational costs.”
