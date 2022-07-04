OSWEGO - With over 1,200 employees, Oswego Health is always looking for ways to recognize their staff for the care they provide and the jobs they do. The iCare Award was established to allow employees to nominate one another as well as accept nominations from patients directly, to recognize staff for going above and beyond.
For the month of May, Oswego Health recognized Olivia Dowdle, RN; Shelley Williams; Karen Baker, LPN; and Laurencia Clemons, CNA.
A Registered Nurse on the brand new medical surgical unit at Oswego Hospital, Dowdle, first joined Oswego Health in 2020 as a graduate nurse after graduating from Nazareth College. Dowdle received three nominations for an iCare award from her coworkers and patients, and was described as always being compassionate, caring, and genuine.
Surprised with balloons and flowers, the iCare Committee presented Williams at the hospital switchboard with the iCare Award. Williams joined the Oswego Health family last year as a patient access representative and was nominated because of her positive attitude and for being such an amazing person to have as othe first impression at the hospital. She is always pleasant in her demeanor to staff and guests and greets everyone with a smile that can be heard even over the phone.
Baker, LNP was nominated by Dr. Micheal Stephens of Oswego Family Physicians, for her incredible dedication to her patients and coworkers. Baker has been an instrumental employee since 2012.
Oswego Health also recognized one of the residents’ favorites over at Seneca Hill Manor, Certified Nursing Assistant Clemons “Lou” who has provided local care since 2000, as her leadership is inspiring and the level of care, she provides is truly remarkable.
