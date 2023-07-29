Tapping the maple market, service shop coming to Colton

From left, Corey R. Murray, Kyle A. Murray and Micah J. Murray are planning a new maple equipment shop in Colton. The lot where it will be situated is in the pre-construction phase. They anticipate opening sometime around the new year. Andy Gardner/Watertown Daily Times

COLTON — Four relatives who have been in the maple industry for years are opening a new maple equipment retail and service center.

Brothers Corey R. Murray and Kyle A. Murray, along with their nephew, Micah J. Murray and his stepfather Jason Hill from North Country Maple Sales and Service are planning to locate the store on a plot at 239 Tucker Road and are hoping to be running the store sometime around the new year.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.