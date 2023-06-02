WATERTOWN — City planners on Tuesday will get their first look at a Rochester developer’s plans to build a four-story, 120-unit affordable housing project on three vacant parcels across from the Watertown Post Office.
A Rochester engineering firm will present proposed plans on behalf of DePaul Properties to construct the multifamily housing project on a 4.5-acre site on Commerce Park Drive.
The developers are seeking site plans and subdivision approval from the city’s Planning Commission on Tuesday.
DePaul, a nonprofit developer based in Rochester, focuses on low-income and needs-focused developments. DePaul is working with Eagle Star Housing, a group based in Victor, Ontario County, that received a grant agreement from New York’s Empire State Housing Initiative to operate a facility in Jefferson County.
Eagle Star Housing’s executive director Zach Fuller said the plan is to set aside space for 30 homeless veterans.
“We’re very excited to come to Watertown and provide services for veterans,” Mr. Fuller said. “We’re really excited to work on this project.”
The four-story building would consist of studio and one-bedroom apartments.
For years, the city has talked about the need for more affordable housing in Watertown.
“This is definitely going to fulfill that affordable housing and support that housing niche,” said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director.
DePaul would own the development, while Eagle Star will provide operation for the project, he said. The Rochester engineering firm LaBella Associates is designing the building.
DePaul has been involved in recent construction projects in many counties across upstate New York, including Oswego County’s recent Lock 7 affordable housing development.
While additional residential space may not have been the intent for the area, the Commerce Park Drive site is zoned commercial, which allows for apartment buildings, according to a memo from the city planning department. The surrounding area consists of big-box retailers, hotels and chain restaurants.
The building would be at the northeast corner of the site, fronting Commerce Park Drive with parking in the back.
The developers are bringing the project to the Planning Commission now so it can have necessary approvals in place when they want to proceed with construction next year, Mr. Fuller said.
Using the same package of funding, Transitional Living Services of Northern New York, CREDO and Neighbors of Watertown are planning to develop a similar affordable housing project in the city with a homeless component for veterans.
Homelessness has come to the fore of city issues over the past two years, with people living in a downtown pavilion last winter and motel closures. Work by local organizations to find solutions is ongoing.
