POTSDAM — Foxy Roxy’s diner will close on April 30 now that the lot on which the restaurant sits has been sold to Stewart’s Shops. The convenience store chain will tear down the restaurant and neighboring North Country Oil Change to build a new store on Market Street.
The current owners, Roxanne L. Smith and her husband Lynn J. Smith, took over the former Carolyn’s Diner in May 2006 and turned it into Foxy Roxy’s at 124 Market St. They live in a house adjacent to the diner that will also be torn down to accommodate the new Stewart’s. Mrs. Smith says they’ve had an outpouring of well wishers since they made a Facebook post announcing the sale has gone through.
“It’s been very busy, crazy, hectic. I never thought we’d have such a response,” she said.
On Wednesday, a customer asked to write a goodbye on the walls, so Mrs. Smith had her staff give the person a Sharpie. They’re now letting anyone who wants to write a farewell on the diner’s walls to do so. She said they plan to take pictures of all of the messages once they close at the end of the month. Local musician Andy Van Duyne will be in the diner on the last day “to serenade the customers,” Mrs. Smith said.
“I like the idea of people signing the walls. I thought that was cool. I’d never have thought of that,” she said.
Mrs. Smith said employees are preparing to transition to other positions and have been getting job offers since the closure was announced because of their “great work ethic.” They’re planning to have a last hurrah together at the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino after the diner’s final day.
The Smiths are also selling all of the equipment inside the restaurant. Mrs. Smith said they had interested buyers “within five minutes” of them posting that announcement to their Facebook page. They plan to sell smaller items like pots, pans, dishes and silverware from May 2 to 6.
“This week, I have been overwhelmed with people wanting to buy equipment. I haven’t even had time to list the equipment,” she said.
They’re planning to move to a home in Massena — a “very tiny retirement house” they’re remodeling.
“Our bodies are worn out. Restaurant business is a hard-work business,” she said. “We thank the community for the years they stood by us, came in and ate pancakes and omelets and burgers. We sure appreciated it.”
The village board of trustees in March changed old sections of the zoning code that had been holding up the Stewart’s project. The code no longer requires village planning board approval for certain businesses: multiple-family dwellings, motor vehicle sales, gas stations, restaurants, bars, membership clubs, convenience stores, including those where gas is sold, and enclosed motor vehicle repair shops.
Trustees also deleted two sections of the code. One required restaurants and bars to “have frontage on a public street” and that they “not be closer than 200 feet to any existing residential district.”
The second section village lawmakers repealed had required gas stations, motor vehicle sales and convenience stores selling gas to “not be located within 300 feet of any lot occupied by a school, hospital, library, religious institution or residence. Measurement shall be made between the nearest respective lot lines.”
Mrs. Smith had previously told trustees that the antiquated zoning laws were holding up her property’s sale to Stewart’s.
Stewart’s plans to tear down Foxy Roxy’s, North Country Oil Change at 120 Market St. and a residential property at 130 Market St. to construct its second gas station and convenience store in the village. The other shop is at 26 Maple St.
