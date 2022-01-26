MASSENA — Frary Funeral Homes and Cremation Services is holding a grand opening of its newest funeral home from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in Massena.
It will be located at 60 Maple St., making it the third funeral home in Massena along with Donaldson Funeral Home and Phillips Memorial Home.
“We are ready to open the doors,” President Ryan P. Frary said.
The business also has facilities in Ogdensburg, Malone, Harrisville and Tupper Lake. Ogdensburg is the largest location, accommodating up to 125 people for services at 515 Caroline St.
Mr. Frary said he has owned the Maple Street location since around 2007. It was used for monument sales for years and has now been totally revamped to become a funeral home.
“It’s a great old building,” he said.
He said his parents are both from Massena, which made bringing the Frary Funeral Home to the community appealing. Between the state and village approval process, as well as COVID, the project has been in the works “for a good year.”
“We had this planned to start. We were going to get it going when COVID came in. It’s not the best time to open up and have people come in to meet us,” he said.
Mr. Frary, who purchased the business from his parents in 2018, said he’s adding more room to the location by purchasing run-down buildings around the funeral home with plans to demolish them. Some of that demolition has already taken place to make way for a parking lot.
He said most of his staff will be at the open house to introduce themselves, “so people can get to know us a little bit better.”
The funeral home was originally founded by Lawrence J. Lalonde in 1932 and was located at 813 State St., Ogdensburg. Mr. Lalonde managed the business until his death in September 1956. His wife, Irene Lalonde, acquired ownership and Walter B. Briggs was the administrator. It was renamed Lalonde-Briggs Funeral Home, and Mr. Briggs purchased the funeral home in 1968 and relocated it to 515 Caroline St.
Past President Michael P. Frary joined the staff in 1986 and, the following year, he and Anne Frary bought the business and changed the name to Lalonde Briggs Frary Funeral Home. The name was later shortened to become Frary Funeral Homes and Cremation Services. Ryan Frary, the couple’s youngest son, joined the business in 2014 and later assumed ownership.
