Free business plan writing workshop

OSWEGO COUNTY - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE Oswego) will hold an upcoming workshop on business plan writing for those interested in starting or diversifying an agricultural business. The workshop will be offered free of charge and take place at 2 p.m. on April 28 via Zoom and in person at the CCE Oswego office in Mexico.
Guest speaker Gabriel Gurley, Farm Business Management Specialist at NY FarmNet, will discuss what a business plan is, why it is important for a farm business to have one, and the sections and financial documents contained within a business plan.
Registration is required to attend this free event. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events or scan the provided QR code with a phone’s camera app. Limited seating for in-person attendees is available at the CCE Oswego office on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, or if assistance with registration is needed, contact Erich Keena, Ag Economic Development Specialist, at 315-963-7286 ext. 203 or ejk247@cornell.edu.
Individuals requiring special needs can call the CCE Oswego County office for assistance in making accommodations. Call (315) 963-7286 or visit thatscooperativeextension.org to learn more about CCE Oswego and what we do.
