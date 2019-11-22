CANTON — The Traditional Arts in Upstate New York Center is holding a free local cheese tasting Saturday with Alan Hersker of Oxbow Hall Farm.
Oxbow Hall Farm, Oxbow, is a work-in-progress farm run by Mr. Hersker, with his goats being the source of the most marketable products to date: cheese and soap.
During the tasting at TAUNY from 1 to 3 p.m. at 53 Main Street, feta, bleu, Pouligny St. Pierre and chevre cheeses from the farm will be on the menu. They will also be available to taste in several signature dishes.
There’s no charge for tasting, but a donation to TAUNY and honest input on the cheese are appreciated. Supply is limited, so guests are encouraged to come early.
For more information, contact Jill Breit at (315) 386-4289 or by email at jill@tauny.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.