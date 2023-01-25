Freeman Bus bought by Clinton company

WATERTOWN — It’s the end of the road for the Clarence Henry Coach Line.

A Clinton bus company has bought out the Freeman Bus Corporation and the Clarence Henry Coach Line, a series of chartered passenger buses that carried Northern New York travelers to New York Yankees games, New York City at Christmastime, Finger Lakes wineries and countless other destinations for almost 20 years.

