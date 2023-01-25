WATERTOWN — It’s the end of the road for the Clarence Henry Coach Line.
A Clinton bus company has bought out the Freeman Bus Corporation and the Clarence Henry Coach Line, a series of chartered passenger buses that carried Northern New York travelers to New York Yankees games, New York City at Christmastime, Finger Lakes wineries and countless other destinations for almost 20 years.
Hale’s Bus Garage LLC, also known as Hale Transportation, took over ownership and operation of the Watertown bus company on Jan. 1. The purchase price was not disclosed.
“This is great news for this area to help ensure your transportation needs are met,” according to a posting on Hale’s Facebook page.
Freeman, which had been in financial trouble in recent years, approached Hale Bus Transportation in October to see if the company would be interested in the acquisition, said general manager Krista C. Jones, who worked at Freeman for 11 years and will stay in her position with Hale’s.
“It’s good for the employees,” she said. “They’re going to take all of employees.”
Freeman’s 20 employees will be retained by the new company, with plans to add seven more in the next couple of years.
The deal includes Hales purchasing the Marble Street garage and all of Freeman’s equipment.
Hale’s also is taking over all of Freeman’s debt with the Watertown Local Development Corp., said the WLDC’s CEO, Donald W. Rutherford.
Freeman had a $288,000 loan with the local economic development agency, also known as the Watertown Trust, and was struggling to repay it.
With 56 motor coaches, 40-plus shuttle and 40-plus passenger buses, Hale’s is twice the size of Freeman.
“It’s a very strong company,” Mr. Rutherford said. “It’s a lot bigger.”
With operations already in Clinton and Oneonta, Hale’s has become one of the largest local charter bus rental companies in Central New York since it began in 2006.
Serving Jefferson County, Freeman Bus was in business since 1935 and began the Clarence Henry Coach line, — named after the previous owner’s great grandfather — in 2003.
The Freeman family owned the company for decades.
A third generation owner, Robert C. Freeman III sold the company in 2019 to Leif E. Petterson, who had 35 years of experience consulting with bus and motor coach companies.
The company had school transportation contracts with local school districts but lost its decades-old agreement with the Watertown City School District, causing it to lose $500,000 that year.
The company tried to rebound by adding a taxi cab division but still struggled financially.
