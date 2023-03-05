CLAYTON — The owners of the French Creek Marina are no longer proceeding with changes in a marina store and small strip plaza that they will build on Route 12E.
Heinz Wahl on Friday confirmed they have pulled a request to reconfigure the construction of the 8,000-square-foot plaza and change the setback from the road from 80 feet to 60 feet.
The town planning board was notified on Thursday night that the project will go forward with the original plans approved by the board last year.
The changes had been met by opposition from neighbors who object to the project, contending it would change the character of the neighborhood.
“We’re excited to get our plans started,” Mr. Wahl said Friday.
The 80-foot by 100-foot plaza will face Route 12E and contain the marina store in the center of the building and two tenants on either side. A tenant already has been lined up for one of the storefronts.
The marina store will replace one within the marina property that has been hit by flooding in 2015 and 2017. The new store will be built on higher ground.
The marina also hopes to move forward with building 26 cottages in a vacant area of its property. The developer met with the town planning board for a pre-application conference to talk about the plans, with site plan review going forward in April.
Mr. Wahl described the cottages as “tiny houses” that would be similar to other cottages in Clayton.
Some people at Thursday’s planning board asked if the cottages could be smaller than what’s being proposed, but Mr. Wahl said that town zoning requires them to be at least 600 square feet.
Both the look of the plaza and the cottages “will fit in well” with the architecture of other buildings in the town, he said.
The units would be built on 35 by 50 square foot lots.
Plans call for both projects to begin construction later this year.
Fourth Coast Inc., a renewable energy company in Clayton, is the engineering firm working on the project. The developer also lined up a contractor to be involved in the cottage project.
The marina plans to debut 44 new docks, of which 40 will be covered, in April, Mr. Wahl said.
French Creek Marina, a popular tourist destination, draws visitors interested in camping, trailering, boating and diving.
