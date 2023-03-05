French Creek project to go forward with original plans

People fish on the end of a dock at French Creek Marina in Clayton in 2018. Watertown Daily Times

CLAYTON — The owners of the French Creek Marina are no longer proceeding with changes in a marina store and small strip plaza that they will build on Route 12E.

Heinz Wahl on Friday confirmed they have pulled a request to reconfigure the construction of the 8,000-square-foot plaza and change the setback from the road from 80 feet to 60 feet.

