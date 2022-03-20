PERU — Locally owned gas stations in Northern New York are feeling the impact of the high gas prices recorded across the nation.
“I think it’s worse (now),” Liberty’s Garage owner Karen Champagne said when comparing the current gas prices to those in 2008. “Everything is so unstable right now — more so than then.”
Champagne and her late husband James purchased Liberty’s Garage, 2943 Main St. in Peru, 27 years ago in 1995.
She said more than ever before, the market for gas is hard to predict.
“I feel that they (gas prices) seemed to have leveled out a little bit,” Champagne said. “I could say that today, but tomorrow, the story could be different. There’s just no way of predicting how high it will go. Everything’s just so unpredictable, and it changes daily.”
For the eleventh straight week, the nation’s average gas price has risen, according to GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app that tracks gas prices from 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the country.
While gas prices seem to be stabilizing for the time being, the nation’s average gas price has still risen to $4.32 per gallon — an increase of 26.4 cents from a week ago, 83.6 cents from a month ago and $1.47 higher from a year ago, GasBuddy reported.
“After a furious increase in the national average over the last two weeks, the top appears to be in with average gas prices slowly starting to decline over the last few days,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While the decrease could be short-lived, it is nonetheless a well-needed break from the large surge in gas prices we’ve experienced over the last few weeks.
“The situation remains fluid, and escalations remain very possible, if not likely,” he added. “For now, a $4.50 per gallon national average is off the table, but it certainly could be a future possibility as long as there is conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”
Champagne said small service stations, like Liberty’s Garage, have been financially hurt by the increasing prices.
“We’re selling less gas,” she said. “I think people are being much more conservative with their travels.”
Liberty’s Garage is also surrounded with competition from bigger gas stations, Champagne said.
She said the current gas prices are only making it more difficult for her to compete in an already tough market.
“It’s difficult for someone small like me because of the fact that we pay a lot more for the product. We don’t have the volume to get the lower price, so when I’m competitive with the bigger guys, I’m making a lot less money than they are,” she said.
She said to make Liberty’s Garage more appealing to customers, it offers more services than bigger gas stations in the area.
“We’re also a repair shop and a four-bay garage,” Champagne said. “For elderly and disabled people, they just beep the horn and one of my guys will run out to pump their gas. We check their oil, we put in oil for them, windshield wash, throw in windshield wash for them, we check tire pressures for anyone.”
“We are super friendly and accommodating,” she added.
