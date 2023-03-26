Fulton Block Builders receive support from Dental Health Solutions

FULTON - “Fulton Block Builders are very happy to announce Dental Health Solutions’ support of $450,” said Ann Casey of the Fulton Block Builders (FBB) fundraising committee. “The support of local businesses is so important for us to reach our $50,000 goal and realize the entire Richard S. Shineman Foundation 2 to 1 match.”
Dr. Juan Lopez has seen the changes FBB is bringing to Fulton. “Much like our businesses that strives to bring about improved natural beauty to your smile, FBB is beautifying life in Fulton. I can see how FBB is lifting Fulton through the work that is being done. I honestly believe this is how we raise the pride for everyone living and working here,” said Lopez.
(0) comments
