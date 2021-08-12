Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.