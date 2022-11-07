Fulton Savings Bank donates $1,000 of fire safety educational equipment to Fulton Fire Department

FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank recently donated $1,000 of equipment to the Fulton Fire Department for use in their Community Risk Reduction educational program, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard. The equipment included a pop-up canopy with sidewalls, projector, projection screen, and a Bluetooth speaker for presentations in schools, businesses, and at community events. The equipment was recently used at the Fulton Fall Festival.

“Support from Fulton Savings Bank and other local businesses has helped us with our community outreach to better educate children, families, and businesses about ways they can protect themselves and help others through fire safety education,” Howard said. “If we can train the community on ways to avoid some emergencies, or mitigate them, we’ll have a safer city.”

