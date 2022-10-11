Fulton Savings Bank installs new ATM at Byrne Dairy in Fulton

FULTON – Fulton Savings Bank, (FSB), has installed a new automated teller machine, (ATM), at Byrne Dairy’s new Fulton location, 798 West Broadway. Cutting the ribbon to officially open the machine are Ron Browning, left, FSB Information Technology Manager, and Christian Brunelle, Byrne Senior Executive Vice President. The new ATM accepts cash deposits and there are no fees when using a Fulton Savings Bank Express Banking Debit Card at any Fulton Savings ATM, Compass Federal Credit Union ATMs located throughout Fulton and Oswego, and over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs worldwide. Fulton Savings Bank has offices in Fulton, Baldwinsville, Phoenix, Central Square, Brewerton, and Constantia with 11 ATMs throughout its service area and assets totaling more than $456 million and deposits totaling more than $317 million.
