FULTON — Melissa Keller, CPA, has been promoted to senior vice president and chief financial officer, it was announced by Michael Pollock, Fulton Savings Bank president and CEO.
“Melissa has continued to accept added responsibilities and has exhibited exemplary leadership, managerial and problem-solving skills,” Pollock said. “Her efforts have played an integral role in Fulton Savings Bank’s success.”
Keller, who previously served as senior vice president/chief information security officer, joined the bank in 2017 as vice president/controller. She is a certified public accountant with extensive experience in accounting, finance, auditing and cybersecurity. She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Columbia College and holds a certificate in cybersecurity from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining FSB, she was a senior audit manager at Dermody, Burke & Brown.
She resides in Central Square with her fiancé, Gary Hemmingway and her daughter.
