FULTON — Julie Merritt has been promoted to senior vice president/lending compliance officer and CRA officer, it was announced by Michael Pollock, Fulton Savings Bank (FSB) president and CEO.
“This April, Julie celebrates her 31st year here at Fulton Savings,” Pollock said. “Her hard work and enthusiasm to grow with us over three decades has been a key to both her success and ours.”
Merritt, who previously served as vice president/loan operations, joined the bank as a teller and advanced through the management ranks of accounting and loan operations. She holds an associate’s degree in accounting from Cayuga Community
College and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Empire State College. She resides in the town of Volney with her fiancé, Mark Mazzoli.
