MASSENA — The Northern New York Power Proceeds Allocation Board has recommended funding under the NNYPPA Act to the North Country Children’s Museum in Potsdam and Atlantic Testing Laboratories in Canton.
The $30,000 funding recommendation for the North Country Children’s Museum in the 11th round of allocations will allow the museum to add three part-time positions to its existing staff, bringing total employment to five full-time equivalent positions.
“The North Country Children’s Museum will expand into the second floor of its current location by adding new exhibits and performance space, effectively doubling the size of its facility at 10 Raymond St. in Potsdam,” Northern New York Project Manager Patricia Wilson said during Wednesday’s NNYPPA board meeting.
The $1.9 million expansion project includes second floor renovations and construction of permanent exhibits, as well as a new roof, insulation, elevator and a remodeled entryway.
Mrs. Wilson said that, since opening in 2018, the museum has attracted 20,000 visitors and 600 family members annually and has outgrown its 3,500-square-foot space, while continuing to see strong demand for its programs. Museum officials expect the project will enable them to double the number of annual visitors to 40,000 within five years and generate $1 million of area economic impact annually.
Currently, she said, the organization contributes approximately $700,000 in spin-off revenue to area businesses.
“The benefit to the area’s restaurants, hotels and shops is expected to grow as a result of the expansion to $1 million annually,” Mrs. Wilson said.
That, she said, helps in the revitalization of Potsdam’s Market Street historic district and supports priorities that were outlined in the St. Lawrence County Economic Development Study and by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council.
“It should be noted that in 2018, this board recommended a $140,000 award that helped successfully establish the museum,” she said. “Today’s award recommendation of $30,000 will similarly support its subsequent expansion and growth.”
Mrs. Wilson also recommended an award of $220,000 in funding from the Northern New York Economic Development Fund to Atlantic Testing Laboratories in Canton.
“The project advances the first two phases of a four-phase redevelopment plan for their 80 Lincoln St. facility in Canton. The proposed $2.4 million project includes structural steel work, building envelop updates to address energy efficiencies and the purchase of drill rig to expand services and create four new high-skill jobs,” she said.
The four full-time, skilled positions that will be created over the next five years carry an average salary of $66,000.
Atlantic Testing had purchased an unoccupied industrial building on Lincoln Street in 2010. That now serves as the location for its statewide drilling, equipment fabrication and vehicle maintenance operations. Mrs. Wilson said the building is located in a designated Brownfield Opportunity Area and Downtown Revitalization Corridor and needs substantial repair to maintain and expand operations there.
Without the funding to continue operations and expand, she said there is a risk of relocating and/or outsourcing, which would result in the potential loss of 22 jobs.
“Atlantic Testing utilizes regional workforce development programs and training opportunities to provide high-paying, skilled job opportunities for the un- and underemployed in St. Lawrence County,” Mrs. Wilson said.
The recommendations are expected to be on the New York Power Authority Board of Trustees Dec. 8 meeting agenda for consideration.
The NNYPPA Act, which became law on Dec. 29, 2014, applies the net earnings of the market sale of unutilized hydropower from the New York Power Authority’s St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project to support economic development in St. Lawrence County.
The NNYPPA board solicits and reviews applications and makes funding recommendations to the NYPA Board of Trustees under legislation signed into law by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.
The capital in the Northern New York Economic Development Fund results from the net earnings from the Power Authority’s market sale of unallocated St. Lawrence County Economic Development Power, a low-cost power program established for St. Lawrence County in 2012.
The state Legislature passed a law creating the NNYPPA board to monitor the distribution of those funds.
An eligible applicant is a business or a nonprofit corporation. An “eligible project” is an economic development project that is physically located in St. Lawrence County and supports the growth of business in the state, leading to the creation or maintenance of jobs and tax revenues for the state and local governments.
