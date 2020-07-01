PAMELIA — The FX Caprara Kia dealership will be moving to join its kin on the south side of the town of Pamelia.
A new, nearly 20,000-square-foot building is currently being planned for a space in the Bradley Street commerce park, which was opened in 2016 by Purcell Construction Corp. The dealership will be located right next to the existing FX Caprara Honda location.
The Capraras were the first to build in the development when they constructed their Honda store there in 2016. To date, the Honda store remains the only building in the commerce park. The family sold its Kia and Volkswagen stores in Watertown to a company in Garden City, on Long Island, in October of 2017. However, Billy Caprara, one of the owners of the FX Caprara chain, said that 7 or 8 months ago they bought the properties back and began the process of moving the Kia store.
Mr. Caprara said that the business is moving to take advantage of the increased traffic in the region.
“With the move over to Bradley Street, we are expecting a little more business, there’s more exposure over there on I-81,” he said.
The dealership will connect to the Honda dealerships parking lot, creating a unified complex between the two lots.
Mr. Caprara said that the new building will be over twice the size of its current building on Washington Street in Watertown, and when the operation moves buildings they are planning to hire more staff.
“It’s all positive,” he said.
The plans are still moving through the local planning process. Once local and county planning boards sign off on the plans, construction can begin.
