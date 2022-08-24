G&C Foods provides healthy support for OCO

OSWEGO COUNTY - For more than 55 years Oswego County Opportunities has been fighting poverty and addressing the need for access to healthy, affordable food throughout local communities. It’s this commitment to improving the quality of life for others and the many human services OCO programs offers that has inspired G & C Foods to include OCO among its charitable contributions.

“G&C Foods strives to embody the true spirit of corporate social responsibility, and we are committed to the highest standards of corporate citizenship,” said Rich Chapman, president of G&C Foods. “Our culture and values are rooted in service, integrity, and taking personal responsibility for our actions, outcomes, and reputation. G&C Foods gives back to our community through charitable food donations, sponsorships, end-of-year giving, and so much more. We connect people with employment opportunities and aim to make a difference in the communities in which we live and work. We are proud to support Oswego County Opportunities and their mission to inspire partnerships and provide services that empower people, support communities and change lives.”

