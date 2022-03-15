Gainey named branch manager, southwest branch

OSWEGO – Shynique Gainey has been hired as assistant vice president, branch manager for Pathfinder Bank’s new Syracuse office located at 506 W. Onondaga St., according to Robert Butkowski, first vice president of branch administration. The opening is scheduled for the spring, after interior renovations are complete.
The bank has worked closely with VIP Structures on renovating this historic mansion into a functional, full service branch that will serve the Syracuse community and create economic opportunities in the south and southwest corridors of the city.
“We are excited to have Shynique join our team,” said Butkowski. “With her 17 years of banking experience, including her time spent serving and understanding the Syracuse market, I am confident that Shynique will have a positive impact in shaping the continued growth of our presences in Syracuse.”
As branch manager, Gainey will be responsible for developing retail and commercial business and building relationships with the local community, while managing the day to day operations of the branch.
Prior to joining Pathfinder Bank, Gainey was employed by Empower Federal Credit Union as branch supervisor of the Erie Boulevard West location in Syracuse.
Gainey is an alumni of Cazenovia College and Onondaga Community College, and holds an associate of arts degree in humanities. She is a graduate of Henninger High School and was born and raised on the South Side of Syracuse. She currently lives in Syracuse with her daughter, Jourdyn. In her spare time, Gainey is an active member of Pathfinder Bank’s Money Smart Leadership Team and sits on the Well of Hope Church committee. She also enjoys spending time with family and friends, traveling and designing clothing.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York state chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The Bank has ten full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga counties.
