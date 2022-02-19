MALONE — The owner of the Gaming Cave has announced the business will be relocating and rebranding under a new name, Crossover Games.
“We have been planning to move for a couple years, but we just finally dug in and did it,” owner Adam Reyome said. “The new location will be, in my opinion, far superior to the current one.”
The Gaming Cave’s last day of operation on East Main Street was Friday, offering regular customers one last chance to stop in and say goodbye to the old storefront.
“I’ve been here for six years,” Reyome said. “It has taken quite a bit of time to grow it from where it started when I bought it. Once we get the new store started, I do think we can grow a bit.”
Reyome will be relocating the business to 18 Finney Blvd. in Malone. The anticipated opening date is March 1. A grand opening event is planned for April.
The new store will offer more space, but Reyome said he does not expect the stock to expand.
“The two main things changing will be the location and the visual. Besides that, I don’t think a lot is going to change,” Reyome said. “We will carry a couple different product lines we don’t carry now. The service that we provide here will remain the same.”
Crossover Games sells new and used video games, board games, trading card games, miniature games and dice games. The store also hosts events and competitive gaming tournaments.
“Magic: The Gathering is our most popular game in this store,” Reyome said. “I am really trying to grow the video game stock.”
Crossover Games sells video game options across a range of systems, from the Super Nintendo Entertainment System of the 1990s to the PlayStation 4.
Reyome also said that he anticipates opening another storefront in Akwesasne this fall to expand services to residents of the reservation, Massena, Potsdam and Cornwall.
“It’s mainly Cornwall. There isn’t a dedicated gaming store in Cornwall so I am trying to pull from that,” Reyome said. “Initially, we chose Crossover Games as the name to get fans of video games into tabletop games, but the name can also be tied into the bridges for the U.S.-Canada border and be advertised like that to them.”
For hours and more information about events and stock, visit Crossover Games on Facebook.
