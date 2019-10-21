WATERTOWN — Gander Outdoors claims its store in the Salmon Run Mall will shutter through sponsored Facebook posts advertising a closing sale.
The retailer’s profile for its Watertown outlet wrote, “Store Closing – Everything Must Go: Get started on your holiday shopping,” in a sponsored post.
Signs taped to the doors and on the racks inside reading, “All sales final,” promote 40 percent discounts on certain clearance items and 50 percent discounts for all goods excluding “clearance items, firearms, ammo and reloading, marine electronics, optics and generators.”
When asked about the closure through Facebook Messenger, however, Gander Outdoors wrote, “We don’t have any information regarding this.” Its parent company, Camping World Holdings Inc., did not return a request for comment.
Camping World last month announced its decision to either close, sell, move or repurpose 27 of the 37 Gander Outdoors locations that do not offer recreational vehicles, RV service, RV parts and RV accessories. The Watertown store does not offer RV items. The company had planned to incorporate RV products and services into certain stores that do not offer them.
Gander Outdoors opened last summer in the storefront its predecessor, Gander Mountain, occupied for years.
