EVANS MILLS — The Walmart on Route 11 was evacuated Thursday afternoon after a possible natural gas leak.
At around 1:40 p.m., the Calcium Fire Department was dispatched to the back of Walmart in Evans Mills. Management began telling customers and employees to evacuate the building as a firefighter checked gas lines in the back. National Grid was also on scene monitoring the gas lines.
A Walmart spokesperson said the evacuation, which was more of a precautionary measure to give time for an inspection of the store, lasted between 10 and 15 minutes. The leak didn’t last as long, and its point of origin was a loosened valve on the outside of the building.
The spokesperson said, to his knowledge, this is the first leak of its kind at this store and Walmart is confident in its gas lines. The store was reopened at around 2 p.m. on Thursday.
