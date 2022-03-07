MALONE — Gas prices continued their upward climb Monday, with prices jumping across the north country and the nation.
According to the American Automobile Association’s website, the average gas price in Franklin County is $4.16 per gallon, while neighboring Clinton County is seeing an average price of $4.19 per gallon, and St. Lawrence County a price of $4.30 per gallon.
The average price of gas in the state is $4.26, as of Monday, up from $3.80 per gallon one week ago, $3.58 per gallon in February, and $2.83 per gallon in March of 2021.
Erica Komoroske, director of public affairs for Stewart’s Shops, described the current petroleum market as volatile, and said prices were on the upswing prior to the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Prices were on the rise even before the Ukraine conflict, and with the conflict it has gotten worse,” Komoroske said. “We are seeing cost increases, 25 percent increases for oil and diesel and upwards of 20 percent increases for gasoline in just the last week.”
Stewart’s has gas stations throughout the north country and two locations within the village of Malone.
“Today alone we have seen increases at the pump,” Komoroske said. “We don’t have a crystal ball to predict the future, but we do see a trend of rising prices for right now.”
Komoroske said Stewart’s has been able to supply its gas stations with fuel, to this point.
“The disruptions in transportation are definitely a concern, at this point we are still able to supply all of our shops with gasoline and diesel,” Komoroske said.
Currently in Malone, prices range from $4.19 to $4.43 per gallon, according to the website, GasBuddy.
Komoroske said the volatility of the market could increase in the event the U.S. or the European Union moves to ban Russian oil imports moving forward.
“I think we are already seeing that, there is a global squeeze on oil, gasoline, diesel, and natural gas, which is pushing prices up to historic levels,” Kamoroske said.
