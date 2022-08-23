Pump shock continues to decline

A person uses the keypad on a pump at a gas station on July 29, 2022, in Arlington, Virginia.(Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

Gasoline prices are on the biggest streak of declines since 2015, a relief for both consumers and President Joe Biden who has made fighting inflation a central theme ahead of November midterm elections.

U.S. pump prices are averaging $3.892 a gallon after reaching a record high of $5.016 a gallon in mid-June and have fallen for 70 straight days, according to auto club AAA. Prices haven’t fallen that many days since January 2015.

Tribune Wire

