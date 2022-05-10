CAPE VINCENT — Nestled in the back of Cape Vincent’s Cup of Joy Cafe, 288 East Broadway, is Gato Diablo Specialty Coffee Roasters. Dan and Lynn Miller have been churning out primo coffee beans since June 2018, ensuring quality with meticulous monitoring of the roast process and scrupulous sourcing of their green coffee beans.
After a trip to Costa Rica in 2015, the Millers decided they wanted in on the coffee scene, inspired by local growers and roasters in South America and the plantations that practice sustainable and environmentally friendly farming.
Gato Diablo sources a majority of its beans from farms that are certified by the Smithsonian Migratory Bird Center as Bird Friendly. This designation is only given to producers who grow their coffee using a mix of foliage cover, tree height and biodiversity that creates quality habitat for birds and other tree-dwelling wildlife like monkeys and sloths.
These farms aim to preserve the existing forests and wildlife, working with the shade and soil rather than cutting trees and starting from scratch.
Zoo New York recently announced a partnership with Gato Diablo roasters, highlighting the businesses’ commitment to saving bird habitats in celebration of World Migratory Bird Day on Saturday with Brunch for the Birds.
Tickets are $18 and include continental brunch, an educational presentation, coffee tasting featuring at least three Gato Diablo coffees and admission to the zoo. Registration deadline is Wednesday.
Gato Diablo coffee can be bought by the cup at Cup of Joy Cafe or by the bag online at gatodiablo.coffee. French Towne Market in Cape Vincent, Hunner’s Market in Clayton and Cookie’s Goodies in Watertown also sell Gato Diablo coffee.
