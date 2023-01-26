GDP expands even as slowdown signs mount

A worker operates a forklift at a manufacturing facility in Virginia Beach, Va. Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

 Luke Sharrett

The U.S. economy expanded at a healthy pace in the fourth quarter, though signs of slowing underlying demand mounted as the steepest interest-rate hikes in decades threaten growth this year.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized rate in final three months of 2022 after a 3.2% gain in the third quarter, the Commerce Department’s initial estimate showed Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, climbed at a below-forecast 2.1% pace.

